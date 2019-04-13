Man arrested in London after 'deliberately' ramming into Ukrainian ambassador's car, forcing police to open fire

Police in London opened fire after a driver deliberately rammed their vehicle into the Ukrainian ambassador's official car on Saturday morning.

The Ukraine Embassy said a silver Mercedes vehicle purposely drove into the car of Natalia Galibarenko, the Ukrainian ambassador, which was parked outside the embassy in West London.

“Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, the official vehicle of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom was deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the Embassy of Ukraine’s building,” the embassy’s statement reads.

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up.”

A spokesperson for the embassy told the Telegraph that since the perpetrator posed a threat to the ambassador, an armed police officer had to open fire and shoot at the driver through the window an unknown number of times. No people were injured.

“Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the Ambassador’s car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle. The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station,” the statement noted.

Some reports suggested there were shots from the car that hit the ambassador’s vehicle, but the embassy said only the British police opened fire.

Details concerning the motive for the attack, or the man’s nationality and any other information remains unclear.

“No one of the Embassy staff were injured. The police are investigating the suspect’s identity and motive for the attack,” it added.

Some residents told the media outlets that they heard about 10 shots in the area, though that remains unconfirmed.

The area has been cordoned by the police, with multiple police cars on the scene.