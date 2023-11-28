Expand / Collapse search
Caribbean

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Barbados

No immediate damage reported in quake that struck 30 miles from island nation's capital

Associated Press
Published
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday. No immediate damage was reported.

The quake occurred some 30 miles south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Barbadian flag

The Barbadian flag is photographed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

There was no risk of a tsunami, according to Barbados Meteorological Services.

Earthquakes are relatively infrequent in Barbados, with only an average annual of 13 tremors greater than magnitude 2.5, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.

Only four small recorded tsunamis have affected Barbados in history, with the most recent reported in 1939, the center said.