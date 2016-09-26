Magellanic penguin mating season begins in Argentina

next Image 1 of 3

Thousands of Magellanic penguins are arriving at Argentina's Punta Tombo peninsula for their breeding season.

More than 200,000 penguin couples are expected to gather during the three-month breeding season that began Sunday.

Some have started to build their nests on the peninsula, which juts into the Atlantic south of Argentina's Chubut Province. The male and female will take turns taking care of the eggs and hunting. Chicks are expected to hatch by November.

Magellanic penguins breed in large colonies in southern Argentina and Chile and migrate north as far as southwestern Brazil between March and September.

They have a broad crescent of white feathers that extends from just above each eye to the chin and a small area of pink flesh on the face.