This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Maduro gave state TV address as US strikes in Venezuela began: report

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stood alongside military, government officials during state TV address, report says

Venezuela strikes 'well within' Trump's authority, former White House counsel says Video

Venezuela strikes 'well within' Trump's authority, former White House counsel says

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt discusses the legality of U.S. forces' capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and what lies ahead for the Venezuelan people.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reportedly made a statement on television and radio early Saturday as the U.S. strikes against his country unfolded, describing them as an "attack against the sovereignty of Venezuela." 

The remarks came before President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were "captured and flown out of the country" following a "large scale strike" carried out by the U.S. military. Attorney General Pam Bondi later said Maduro and Flores were indicted on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. 

In comments aired on state television and radio, Maduro alleged that U.S. forces attacked civilian and military sites in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, according to The Miami Herald.

"This is an attack against the sovereignty of Venezuela," Maduro reportedly said as he stood alongside military and government officials. "It is an attempt to impose a colonial war and force political change by violence."

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP CONFIRMS OVERNIGHT STRIKES IN VENEZUELA, SAYS US HAS ‘CAPTURED’ MADURO

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sits on chair during meeting with Chinese officials

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, right, meets with Qi Xiaoqi, Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 2, 2026.  (Presidency of Venezuela/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Maduro also described the U.S. actions as a "grave military aggression" and violation of the United Nations charter, adding that it threatened peace across Latin America and the Caribbean, The Miami Herald reported. 

The U.S. has been carrying out a military campaign against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific in recent months. 

MARIA CORINA MACHADO EMERGES AS TOP POTENTIAL SUCCESSOR AFTER MADURO'S FALL

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro raises hand during rally in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro addresses supporters during a rally marking the anniversary of the 19th-century Battle of Santa Ines in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 10, 2025.  (Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images))

Maduro’s government cast the U.S. strikes on Saturday as part of a larger American effort to seize Venezuela’s oil and mineral reserves, according to The Miami Herald. 

The newspaper reported that state TV broadcasted images of Venezuelan soldiers deploying to strategic infrastructure and officials holding emergency meetings. 

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro in military uniform

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro addresses members of the armed forces, Bolivarian Militia, police, and civilians during a rally against a possible escalation of U.S. actions toward the country, at Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 25, 2025.  (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters)

As part of Maduro’s response, he also signed a decree that declared a nationwide state of "external disturbance," which gives his government sweeping powers during emergencies, including mobilizing security forces and limiting certain civil liberties, The Miami Herald added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

