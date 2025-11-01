Louvre Museum theft case expands as 2 more suspects face conspiracy charges in ongoing investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris prosecutors announced two more people have been charged in the theft at the Louvre Museum last month, bringing the total number of suspects charged in connection to the heist to four.

Seven people have been arrested in connection to the world-famous gallery that came under siege Oct. 19, as a four-person team broke into the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery and stole jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102 million).

The attack, which happened in broad daylight, lasted less than eight minutes.

A 38-year-old woman from the Paris suburb of La Courneuve was recently arrested and charged with complicity in organized theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime, according to Reuters.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: A PARIS JEWEL HEIST STRAIGHT OUT OF THE MOVIES

A 37-year-old man was also arrested, and is charged with theft and criminal conspiracy, according to the report.

Both suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, denied any involvement, the BBC reported.

A magistrate judge on Saturday ruled the two suspects must remain in custody as the case is investigated, amid concerns they may collude with others to destroy evidence, the outlet reported.

NEW VIDEO PURPORTEDLY SHOWS LOUVRE THIEVES IN ACTION DURING BRAZEN DAYTIME HEIST

The 37-year-old man is reportedly known to French authorities for past robberies.

The other two suspects previously arrested are charged with criminal conspiracy and theft committed by an organized gang.

One of the suspects, a 34-year-old Algerian national who has lived in France since 2010, was apprehended at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to flee to Algeria on a one-way ticket, according to prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

'BRAZEN' LOUVRE THIEVES MADE TARGETED HEIST, JEWELS COULD BE MELTED DOWN: EXPERT

The 34-year-old, who lived in Paris suburb of Aubervilliers, was previously known to police for traffic offenses, according to Beccuau. Investigators allegedly identified his DNA on a scooter used during the escape.

Another suspect, a 39-year-old man also living in Aubervilliers, was arrested at his house and has a record of multiple prior thefts, Beccuau said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities reportedly linked his DNA to a glass display case that contained the stolen jewels, and several items left at the scene.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.