Reporter’s Notebook: A Paris jewel heist straight out of the movies

Sometimes you get assigned stories that are different enough to make even veteran journalists raise their eyebrows. Sunday’s jewel heist at the Louvre in Paris is definitely one of them.

Four guys, using a cherry picker truck to scale the side of the museum, break through a second-floor window, scoop up to $100 million worth of French crown jewelry, and make off with the loot on motor scooters in under 10 minutes. Something out of the movies. Pink Panther. You name it.

I used to live in Paris. I’ve covered many front-page stories during my time there and after — from the death of Princess Diana to several deadly terror attacks, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Now, this.

Luckily, I had an ace team with me: professional cameraman and producer John Templeton and Simon Owen, seasoned Paris producer since the 1990s, Cicely Medintzeff, and a handy big Mercedes van and driver

The trip didn’t start that well — losing a few production bags on the flight from London to Paris. But cameraman John made do. As we chatted with folks at the airport, including a nice American couple from Washington state. The robbery was already the talk of the town.

Our next challenge was finding a spot to do our live shots. Arriving by night, the road near the museum was blocked by police on one side, so we ended up backing our way in on the other side. We found a place in front of the iconic pyramid-shaped entrance to the museum. Night or day, it’s one of the great backdrops around — as we talked about a terrible crime.

The next morning, we went straight to the scene of the crime — the back side of the museum. We saw the narrow sidewalk where the thieves parked their truck, the flimsy window they cut through, and a piece of wood now covering the gap. Except for a parked police car, even at that time, there wasn’t a lot of security around. There was no museum video of the break-in. The crooks beat the alarms.

We weren’t the only ones gawking. A small crowd, including American tourists, stared up and wondered. "It looks incredibly easy," one told us. "Weird," another sighed.

But the big crowds were back in front of the museum. Even though it was closed that day (it had been shut following the robbery), throngs were there — many wondering about the crime. Many more just taking the usual Instagram-style selfies with the Louvre.

With our TV equipment spread on the pavement for live shots, we became another source of attention. "Where did it happen?" one person asked. "When is the museum opening again?" asked another. One more American tourist came up and described how he and his wife had been to the museum the day before the robbery and could already tell the security was terrible.

As more details of the crime emerged, the story only got stranger. How the thieves picked up their truck just 25 miles outside Paris. How were they in such a rush they left behind a crown studded with more than 1,300 diamonds (they got eight other pieces). And how Police — making up for lost time — gathered evidence, including a construction-style vest, a glove, a license plate and video of the suspects making their getaway on a highway outside Paris.

And the French were doing another thing they’re good at — finger-pointing and blame-casting. President Emmanuel Macron has enough political headaches these days. The last thing he needed was a high-profile catastrophe. He promised the culprits would be caught. To her credit, the director of the museum offered her resignation (it was declined) but got a good grilling by the French Senate.

All of this, as we noted, was a race against time for a team of 100 French police investigators — one of the biggest manhunts in French history — to catch the thieves before they had a chance to break up the jewelry, re-cut the gems and melt down the gold and silver to be sold off. Part of a growing trend of museum heists.

In addition to hearing my on-air colleagues express their astonishment about the crime, we also took our share of ribbing about the "tough" assignment of being sent to Paris. And, indeed, it was lovely seeing my old hometown again. Paris is stunning. But I also must note, aside from a fine brasserie wrap dinner, the trip was more about crowding onto café chairs to write scripts and use facilities — plus Uber Eats, French style.

So now we wait to see how this incredible French crime caper pans out. Most people we heard from were pretty sure the bandits would get caught and the museum’s security would be updated. But they had their doubts that the priceless jewelry — described as France’s "soul" — would ever be retrieved. The Louvre has reopened. Let’s just hope this film-style story has a happy ending.