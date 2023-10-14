Expand / Collapse search
France

Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated after threat while France on high alert following deadly stabbing

France is on high threat alert following a stabbing attack perpetrated by a radicalized student

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
The Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated all visitors and employees out of concern for a terrorist attack. 

Louvre facilities sounded alarms and shepherded individuals out of the museum Saturday morning after receiving a written threat.

As people quickly fled, police surrounded the iconic landmark and swept the area.

France is currently experiencing a high threat alert level after a widely publicized attack by a radicalized former student.

A Chechen immigrant on France's extremist watch list allegedly stabbed a teacher to death Friday morning and wounded two others in a suspected terror attack that the country's president called an assassination.

It happened outside a school in the city of Arras, about 115 miles north of Paris, near the border with Belgium, and a suspect is in custody, according to France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

French authorities said they suspect terror as a motive in the attack, which comes amid a raging conflict in Israel following a terror-fueled attack by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a news briefing that police also stopped a second attempted attack after the stabbing, which he said shows "the barbarism of Islamic terrorism."

On Thursday, Darmanin ordered a country-wide ban on demonstrations in support of the Palestinians. 

At least 24 people have been charged with antisemitic acts in the country since the Hamas attack on Israel last week.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com