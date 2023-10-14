Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated after threat while France on high alert following deadly stabbing

The Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated all visitors and employees out of concern for a terrorist attack.

Louvre facilities sounded alarms and shepherded individuals out of the museum Saturday morning after receiving a written threat.

As people quickly fled, police surrounded the iconic landmark and swept the area.

France is currently experiencing a high threat alert level after a widely publicized attack by a radicalized former student.

A Chechen immigrant on France's extremist watch list allegedly stabbed a teacher to death Friday morning and wounded two others in a suspected terror attack that the country's president called an assassination.

It happened outside a school in the city of Arras, about 115 miles north of Paris, near the border with Belgium, and a suspect is in custody , according to France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

French authorities said they suspect terror as a motive in the attack, which comes amid a raging conflict in Israel following a terror-fueled attack by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a news briefing that police also stopped a second attempted attack after the stabbing, which he said shows "the barbarism of Islamic terrorism."

On Thursday, Darmanin ordered a country-wide ban on demonstrations in support of the Palestinians.

