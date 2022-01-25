London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) -- London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly on Tuesday.

Dick said Scotland Yard is now investigating "a number of events" at Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown due to COVID-19.

