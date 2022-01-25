Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson's government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown

Associated Press
LONDON (AP) --  London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown. 

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly on Tuesday. 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Milton Keynes University Hospital, on January 24, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dick said Scotland Yard is now investigating "a number of events" at Downing Street. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown due to COVID-19.
 