Angry cyclist headbutts man in road rage incident after running red light, near collision

Police in London are searching for a cyclist who headbutted a pedestrian after running a red light, and are asking anyone who might know the angry two-wheeled operator to contact the authorities.

Footage released from the Aug. 22 incident shows the cyclist almost colliding with the man as he crossed a street in London.

The cyclist, who appears to be a white man in his 40s with short greying hair and wearing a blue backpack, steps off his bike and circles back toward the man in a suit. It appears as though the two men exchanged some heated words before the cyclist headbutted the victim, pushed him to the ground and rode away.

Onlookers rushed to help the 57-year-old man, who needed stitches for a cut above his eye. The victim, who has not been identified, also suffered some ligament damage to his arm from the fall, Sky News reported.

Police described the cyclist as 5 ft 10 inches tall and of medium build.

His "violent actions have left a member of the public with some nasty injuries," PC Fisk, from the City of London Police, said.