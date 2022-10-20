Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Liz Truss vs. lettuce: UK prime minister outlasted by livestreamed vegetable

Liz Truss announces resignation as prime minister Thursday amid economic crisis

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A livestreamed head of lettuce outlasted Liz Truss as UK prime minister, who announced her resignation Thursday, in a video from UK tabloid the Daily Star.

A humble piece of produce outlasted the United Kingdom's most recent prime minister.

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after less than two months in office amid pressure following a reversal of economic policies that led to economic instability.

A Daily Star livestream of a head of lettuce outlasted Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister. Truss announced her resignation Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

A Daily Star livestream of a head of lettuce outlasted Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister. Truss announced her resignation Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali | Daily Star)

The Daily Star newspaper took the opportunity to celebrate – the outlet has been livestreaming a head of store-bought lettuce via their website and challenged Truss to last longer than the slowly wilting vegetable.

Truss announced her resignation a day after she defiantly declared that she is "a fighter and not a quitter."

Ultimately, however, she said that circumstances have changed.

The Daily Star and its head of lettuce have championed the news of Truss' resignation, spinning bright lights and blasting upbeat music.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street to attend a session of Parliament in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street to attend a session of Parliament in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The lettuce – dressed in a blonde wig with fake hands and eyes – bears a large smile and is now surrounded with celebratory alcoholic beverages.

The Daily Star promises that the head of lettuce will "address the nation" later Thursday about its victory.

