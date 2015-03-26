List of sentences in ex-Egyptian leader's trial

A list of sentences handed down in trial of Egypt's ex-leader Hosni Mubarak, his two sons and former regime members:

HOSNI MUBARAK — Life in prison for complicity in murder and attempted murder of protesters during last year's uprising. Acquittal on corruption charges as the statute of limitations had lapsed.

ALAA MUBARAK — Acquitted of corruption charges, but still faces separate trial on charges of insider trading.

GAMAL MUBARAK — Acquitted of corruption charges, but still faces separate trial on charges of insider trading.

HABIB EL-ADLY, former interior minister — Life in prison for complicity in murder and attempted murder of protesters. He was convicted and sentenced in two other corruption cases.

HUSSEIN SALEM, ex-army and intelligence officer closely linked to Mubarak — Acquitted in absentia of corruption charges.

Six aides to el-Adly were acquitted on charges of complicity in murder and attempted murder of protesters.

Gen. Ismail el-Shair, former Cairo police chief.

Gen. Adly Fayed, former head of General Security.

Gen. Omar el-Faramawi, former 6th of October police chief.

Gen. Hassan Abdel-Rahman, former head of State Security apparatus.

Gen. Osama el-Marasi, former of Giza police chief.

Gen. Ahmed Ramzi, former head of Central Security.