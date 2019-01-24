Lions maul man to death after he scales 25-foot wall, enters enclosure at Indian zoo: report

A man in India was mauled to death by at least two lions at a zoo in Zirakpur, according to a report.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly scaled a more than 25-foot wall at the Chhatbir Zoo on Sunday afternoon. He was attacked by two Asiatic lions “as soon as he crossed over,” The Times of India reported.

Staff at the zoo said they heard the man screaming when he was first attacked, according to The Sun. A lioness in the enclosure reportedly held the man by his neck while a male lion put its paws on the man’s head.

Zoo officials apparently saw the man as he reached the top of the wall, and attempted to get him to come down.

“However, he jumped inside,” the field director at the zoo, identified as M Sudhagarb, explained to The Times of India.

The man was taken to a local hospital after officials were able to remove him from the enclosure.

“The injury on his neck was deep. He was taken to civil hospital in a critical condition where he died,” Sudhagarb said.

Asiatic lions, which are slightly smaller than the African lion, are endangered, according to The Zoological Society of London.