Libya's oil authority: Pipelines reopened in country's west

Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation says major pipelines and fields in the west have been reopened in a move that restores a key component of the North African country's oil exports, stymied since the country's 2011 civil war.

The NOC said in a statement late on Tuesday that the Sharara and Elephant oil fields' restoration will bring hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil production back to international markets.

Libya's economy has suffered greatly from violent militia activity that has blocked oil production since 2014. It's part of the prevailing chaos that has wracked the country since its 2011 uprising and subsequent killing of longtime dictator Moammer Gadhafi.

The country since has fractured, with rival governments in the east and west contesting power.