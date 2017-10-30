Liberia's governing party backs legal challenge to vote

Liberia's governing party has said it backs a legal challenge against the results of October elections that also allege the president attempted to influence the outcome.

The Unity Party, with two other parties, in a statement Sunday cited irregularities in the electoral process, including a meeting between President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and officials with the National Election Commission. The statement alleged that Sirleaf directly interfered with the electoral process.

The Unity Party candidate, Vice President Joseph Boakai, came in second in October first round elections and faces George Weah in a Nov. 7 election runoff.

The party said it has no confidence in the electoral commission to conduct free and fair runoff elections.

Liberians are voting for a successor to Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected woman president.