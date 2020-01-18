Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Lebanon police fire tear gas, spray water cannons at protesters amid riots in Beirut

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannon near parliament in Lebanon's capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis.

The riots began when some protesters started throwing stones at police deployed near the parliament building while others removed street signs and metal barriers and hurled them at security forces. Protesters also threw firecrackers at police.

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

As rioting took place in central Beirut, thousands of other protesters arrived later from three different parts of the city to join the demonstration.

NEARLY 1 IN 4 COUNTRIES SAW JUMP IN PROTESTS, CIVIL UNREST IN 2019, STUDY FINDS

A protester throws back tear gas canister that was fired towards them by Lebanese riot police during an anti-government protest at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A protester throws back tear gas canister that was fired towards them by Lebanese riot police during an anti-government protest at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The Lebanese Red Cross said it took 30 people to hospitals, while 45 others were treated on the spot.

Lebanon has witnessed three months of protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. The protesters blame politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country that has accumulated one of the largest debt ratios in the world.

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

The protesters had called for a demonstration Saturday afternoon with the theme "we will not pay the price" in reference to debt that stands at about $87 billion, or more than 150% of GDP.

Panic and anger gripped the public as they watched their local currency, pegged to the dollar for more than two decades, plummet, losing more than 60% of its value in recent weeks on the black market. The economy has seen no growth and foreign inflows dried up in the already heavily indebted country that relies on imports for most of its basic goods.

A Riot police officer fires tear gas against anti-government protesters trying to enter parliament square during a protest at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A Riot police officer fires tear gas against anti-government protesters trying to enter parliament square during a protest at a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tears gas and sprayed protesters with water cannons near parliament building to disperse thousands of people after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Meanwhile, banks have imposed informal capital controls, limiting withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, protesters carried out acts of vandalism in a main commercial area in Beirut targeting mostly private banks.

An anti-government protesters try to extinguish a gas cylinder and protesters tents, which set on fire by civilian men believed to be the private unit of the parliament guards, during ongoing protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since decades, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannon near parliament in Lebanon's capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

An anti-government protesters try to extinguish a gas cylinder and protesters tents, which set on fire by civilian men believed to be the private unit of the parliament guards, during ongoing protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since decades, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannon near parliament in Lebanon's capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Adding to the crisis, Lebanon has been without a government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned Oct. 29, meeting a key demand of the protesters.

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab had been expected to announce an 18-member Cabinet on Friday, but last minute disputes among political factions scuttled his latest attempt.