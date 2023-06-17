Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

At least 41 killed in Islamic extremist attack on Ugandan secondary school, authorities say

An Islamic extremist group is believed to have killed at least 41 people, including 38 school students

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
At least 41 were killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Uganda school Video

At least 41 were killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Uganda school

Ugandan military officials said rebel extremists linked to the Islamic State killed at least 41 people and kidnapped six others in an attack on a private school near the Congo border. 

At least 41 people were killed by rebel extremists in a brutal attack on a school in Uganda near the border with Congo, officials said.

The mayor of Mpondwe, Uganda, said Saturday morning that authorities had recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death in an attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School. The Ugandan military said at least six other people were abducted and believed to have been taken across the border into Congo, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities said the perpetrators were the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist extremist group with ties to ISIS, which has been launching terrorist attacks throughout the region from bases in the volatile Congo.

The victims included the students, one guard and two members of the local community who were killed outside the school, Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Mayor Selevest Mapoze told The Associated Press.

BRUTAL ATTACK BY EXTREMIST REBELS KILLS 7 FARMERS IN NORTHEAST NIGERIA, HEIGHTENING FOOD SECURITY CONCERNS

Uganda security forces drive past a crowd of people following school attack

Video footage shows Ugandan security forces as they drive past a crowd of people gathered outside the Lhubiriha Secondary School following an attack on the school near the border with Congo, in Mpondwe, Uganda, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of at least 41 people who were killed in the attack by an Islamist extremist group.  (AP Photo)

Mapoze said that some of the students suffered fatal burns when the rebels set fire to a dormitory and others were shot or hacked with machetes.

About five attackers carried out the raid, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Ugandan military. Soldiers from a nearby brigade were dispatched to the scene.

People make their way towards the Lhubiriha Secondary School following an attack on the school near the Congo border

In this image made from video, people make their way towards the Lhubiriha Secondary School following an attack on the school near the border with Congo, in Mpondwe, Uganda, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of dozens of people including students who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked the school, the local mayor said Saturday. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

"On arrival, the school was found burning with dead bodies of students lying in the compound with the school food store broken into, posho and beans taken," military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye said in a statement. 

The statement indicated 37 bodies were recovered and taken to a local mortuary, while eight survivors were transported to a nearby hospital. Three people were rescued alive and six were abducted, the military said.

DEADLY ATTACK BY MILITIA GROUP CLAIMS OVER 45 LIVES IN EASTERN CONGO'S ITURI PROVINCE

A sign of the Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, Uganda

This image made from video shows the sign of the Lhubiriha Secondary School following an attack on the school near the border with Congo, in Mpondwe, Uganda Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of dozens of people including students who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked the school, the local mayor said Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

"UPDF embarked on pursuing the perpetrators to rescue the abducted students whom they used to carry the looted food towards Virunga National Park," Kulayigye said.

Lhubiriha Secondary School is a private, co-ed school located in the Ugandan district of Kasese, about 1.2 miles from the Congo border.

Joe Walusimbi, an official representing Uganda's president in Kasese, told the AP that some of the victims "were burnt beyond recognition." 

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been linked to several recent mass killings in Uganda and Congo. 

EXTREMISTS ATTACK BEACHSIDE HOTEL IN SOMALIA'S CAPITAL, TRAPPING CIVILIANS INSIDE

Ugandan security forces are seen outside the gate of the Lhubiriha Secondary School

In this image made from video, security forces are seen outside the gate of the Lhubiriha Secondary School following an attack on the school near the border with Congo, in Mpondwe, Uganda, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of dozens of people including students who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked the school, the local mayor said Saturday. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

ADF opposes the rule of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. ally who has maintained power in the East African country since 1986. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Islamic group was blamed for slaughtering 19 people in Kirindera town, Carly Nzanzu in March, just days after 36 people were massacred in Mukondi village in North Kivu province, according to Congo officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.