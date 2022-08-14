Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Large explosion rocks Armenian capital, traps unknown number under rubble: reports

Authorities have not clarified a cause for the Yerevan explosion

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large explosion rocked a market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday.

Emergency responders say the explosion occurred inside a building where fireworks may have been sold at the Surmalu market. First responders are on the scene and say an unknown number of people are trapped under rubble.

Authorities have not officially stated a cause for the explosion at the time of this report, nor have they released details on injuries. Media reports say one person may have been killed, and 20 others injured.

RUSSIAN OFFICIALS INSIST AIR BASE EXPLOSIONS ‘ACCIDENTAL,’ SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW NEAR-IDENTICAL CRATERS

Smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion hit a large market in the capital of Armenia on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble. The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. (AP Photo/Daniel Bolshakov)

Smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion hit a large market in the capital of Armenia on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble. The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. (AP Photo/Daniel Bolshakov)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders