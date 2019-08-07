Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Italy
Published

Hundreds evacuated near Lake Como after landslide triggered by heavy rain hits Italian town

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Around 200 people have been evacuated after a landslide hit a northern Italian town near Lake Como, overturning cars in its wake.

The town of Casargo in the Lombardy region was hit by a landslide Tuesday evening that was triggered by torrential downpours.

No casualties have been reported, but authorities continue to remove debris and wreckage from the community’s streets.

Farmers, who raise goats and cows in the region, also remain cut off due to blocked roads, agricultural lobby group Coldiretti said.

Capsized cars as seen the roads of after they were hit by a landslide in Casargo, near the Italian town of Lecco, in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7.  

Capsized cars as seen the roads of after they were hit by a landslide in Casargo, near the Italian town of Lecco, in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7.   (ANSA via AP)

The sheer force of the landslide, which turned into a torrent of mud, tore down fences and engulfed cars in its path. Officials who evacuated civilians and tourists moved people to safety in a local hotel.

ITALY SEIZES RESCUE SHIP, PERMITS MIGRANTS TO LAND IN ITALY

Rescuers work to clear mud from a road in Codesino, near the northern Italian town of Lecco, in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Rescuers work to clear mud from a road in Codesino, near the northern Italian town of Lecco, in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7. (ANSA via AP)

“The regional offices and civil protection volunteers are working to bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible,” said Attilio Fonatana, president of the Lombardy region.

ITALY ELECTS ITS FIRST TRANSGENDER MAYOR

During the landslide, a nearby bridge with unmanned vehicles on it collapsed while strong winds uprooted trees, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lombardy has been repeatedly hit with flooding and poor weather conditions in recent weeks; Italy has also endured various heatwaves and freak storms, leaving several dead and causing millions in damages to the country’s agriculture.

Fox News' Morgan Cheung and the Associated Press contributed to this report.