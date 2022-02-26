Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike

There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Russian forces inside Kyiv city limits according to Ukrainian officials Video

Russian forces inside Kyiv city limits according to Ukrainian officials

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan has the latest developments as Ukrainian officials urging people to seek shelter.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high-rise apartment building near the airport in Kyiv was hit by a missile overnight as Russian troops stormed the city, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Saturday morning.

The strike set the building on fire and left a massive hole and an evacuation was underway, the government said. 

There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries. 

(State Emergency Services )

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 

Rubble can be seen below a high-rise apartment building that the government says was hit by a missile overnight. 

Rubble can be seen below a high-rise apartment building that the government says was hit by a missile overnight.  (State Emergency Services of Ukraine )

RUSSIAN FORCES INSIDE KYIV CITY LIMITS ACCORDING TO UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foreign minister: ‘Fully isolate Russia’

"Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!"

After vowing to stay in the capital city and refusing an American offer to have him evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy filmed a video of himself in Kyiv on Saturday morning, saying, "I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 