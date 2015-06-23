Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 3, 2015

Kurdish fighters capture IS military base north of de facto IS capital of Raqqa

By | Associated Press
    In this photo provided by the Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG), which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, Kurdish fighters of the YPG, sit on their pickup in the town of Ein Eissa, north of Raqqa city, Syria, Tuesday, June 23, 2015. Kurdish fighters and their allies have captured an Islamic State group military base in northern Syria under the cover of U.S.-led airstrikes bringing them closer than ever to the extremists de facto capital of Raqqa, activists said Tuesday. (The Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Map shows area captured by Syrian Kurdish fighters and their allies.; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm; (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – Activists say Kurdish fighters and their allies have captured an Islamic State group military base in northern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish activist Mustafa Bali said Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units, or YPG, captured the base known as Brigade 93 Monday night.

Bali and the Observatory said Tuesday that YPG fighters and their allies have entered parts of the nearby town of Ein Eissa, the last major residential area north of the extremists' de facto capital of Raqqa.

Last week, YPG fighters and allied rebel factions captured the Syrian town of Tal Abyad on the Turkish border, in a major setback for the Islamic State group.