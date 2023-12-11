Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Kremlin declares occupied Ukrainian territories to participate in Russian presidential election

Russian-occupied areas in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have been authorized to participate in largely ceremonial election

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russian election authorities on Monday said balloting in next year's presidential election will be conducted in four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022 following its invasion.

The Central Election Commission adopted the decree to proceed with the vote in the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Balloting will also take place in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Lawmakers in Russia on Thursday set the 2024 presidential election for March 17. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his candidacy and is all but certain to win another six-year term.

WH SECURITY COUNCIL'S JOHN KIRBY MOCKS PUTIN RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said last week that the commission would make a separate decision on whether to hold the vote in the four partially controlled Ukrainian regions because martial law is in place in those areas. Russian lawmakers earlier this year amended regulations to allow elections in territories where martial law is in place.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of delegations to the 18th meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States members via video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian authorities held elections in the annexed regions in September for Moscow-installed legislatures. Ukraine and its Western allies denounced them as a sham.

Ukraine has condemned Russia’s intention to organize presidential election voting in occupied Ukrainian territory. Its foreign ministry said any such balloting in the occupied regions would be "null and void" and said any international observers sent to monitor the Russian election would "face criminal responsibility."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The foreign ministry urged the international community to condemn Russia's intentions and to impose sanctions on those involved.