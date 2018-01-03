Kosovo court finds opposition MPs guilty of using tear gas

A Kosovo court has found four opposition lawmakers guilty of repeatedly disrupting parliament by using tear gas.

The four members of the left-wing Self-Determination Party were sentenced Wednesday to up to 18 months in prison. They won't be jailed, however, if they do not commit the same crime during a two-year probation period.

The opposition lawmakers in several instances since 2015 have used tear gas, blown whistles and thrown water bottles in parliament to protest a proposed border demarcation agreement with Montenegro. They say Kosovo is ceding territory under the agreement, a claim denied by the previous government and international experts.

The agreement, which is yet to be approved by parliament, is a pre-condition for a visa-free regime for Kosovo citizens in the European Union's Schengen countries.