South Korea
Published

Knife attack in Seoul leaves 4 injured, 1 dead

South Korean authorities detained a 30-year-old knife-wielding suspect with a criminal record

Associated Press
Authorities in Seoul, South Korea, arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing four people Friday. One man died while another went to a hospital for treatment.

A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said.

They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn’t specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing four people Friday in the capital of South Korea.  (Fox News)

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul’s Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but didn’t share his personal details. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.