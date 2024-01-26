King Charles hospitalized for prostate treatment

King Charles has been admitted to hospital where he will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Charles, 75, was transported on Friday to the London Clinic private hospital, where he will undergo the procedure, the BBC reported.

It is not immediately clear how long he will remain in the hospital.

The London Clinic private hospital is the same facility where Charles' daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was admitted for planned abdominal surgery last week.

KING CHARLES, KATE MIDDLETON'S HEALTH WOES EXPOSE HOLLYWOOD INFLUENCE ON MONARCHY: EXPERT

According to the BBC, the king visited Catherine in the hospital on Friday morning before his own scheduled treatment.

Buckingham Palace initially announced the "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate last week.