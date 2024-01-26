Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

King Charles hospitalized for prostate treatment

Buckingham Palace initially announced last week that King Charles has an enlarged prostate

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published | Updated
Queen Camilla gives health update on King Charles after enlarged prostate diagnosis

Queen Camilla said King Charles is doing ‘fine’ ahead of his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

King Charles has been admitted to hospital where he will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Charles, 75, was transported on Friday to the London Clinic private hospital, where he will undergo the procedure, the BBC reported.

It is not immediately clear how long he will remain in the hospital.

The London Clinic private hospital is the same facility where Charles' daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was admitted for planned abdominal surgery last week.

KING CHARLES, KATE MIDDLETON'S HEALTH WOES EXPOSE HOLLYWOOD INFLUENCE ON MONARCHY: EXPERT

King Charles

Buckingham Palace said on Friday that King Charles, 75, has been admitted to the London Clinic private hospital to undergo treatment for his enlarged prostate. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

According to the BBC, the king visited Catherine in the hospital on Friday morning before his own scheduled treatment.

Buckingham Palace initially announced the "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate last week.