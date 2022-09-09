King Charles III gives address to nation after Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Read it
King Charles III said that Queen Elizabeth II's life was 'well lived'
King Charles III gave an address to the United Kingdom just one day after Queen Elizabeth II died.
During his speech given on Friday, King Charles III said that Queen Elizabeth II's life was "well lived" and added that his life will change as "new responsibilities" are added.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday while at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Read the full speech here: