United Kingdom
Published

King Charles III gives address to nation after Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Read it

King Charles III said that Queen Elizabeth II's life was 'well lived'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
King Charles III addresses a nation in mourning after queen's death

King Charles III addresses a nation in mourning after queen's death

King Charles III makes his first speech to the nation in his new role as the U.K.'s reigning monarch.

King Charles III gave an address to the United Kingdom just one day after Queen Elizabeth II died.

During his speech given on Friday, King Charles III said that Queen Elizabeth II's life was "well lived" and added that his life will change as "new responsibilities" are added.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday while at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.  (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Read the full speech here:

