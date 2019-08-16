Expand / Collapse search
Spain
Published

Kickboxer nicknamed 'Pretty Killer' batters Spanish robbers during vacation

The Sun
A British female kickboxer nicknamed "Pretty Killer" battered a pair of Spanish robbers attacking an English father who was on vacation with his kids in Majorca.

Pro fighter Iman Barlow, 26, leapt into action with her boxer boyfriend when they spotted a robbery unfolding near their hotel in Palma Nova.

The two robbers swooped in on their victim and pinned down his wrist before stealing his $30,000 watch.

Iman Barlow, a double world champion Thai boxer - and Stan Stannard, an international boxer, back home after thwarting a robbery while on holiday in Mallorca. (SWNS)

But as they tried to flee on a moped, double world champion Iman gave chase and delivered a signature kick to one of the thugs - causing him to crash to the ground.

Boyfriend Stan Stannard, 26, an international class middleweight boxer, punched the other thief and between them they were able to pin them down for 10 minutes until police arrived.

The couple had been on vacation with Iman's brother, Thai, and two other fighters from their Thai boxing club, when the drama unfolded on Saturday.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.