Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Key EU corruption case suspect under house arrest

Former parliament VP Eva Kaili was charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Belgian authorities have decided to move the key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union’s assembly from jail and place her under house arrest, the federal prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

EU LAWMAKER AT HEART OF ALLEGED QATAR BRIBERY CASE TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY

Spokesman Antoon Schotsaert told the Associated Press that former parliament vice president Eva Kaili would remain under electronic surveillance while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continued. Even though the decision was taken Wednesday, it was still unclear exactly when she would be allowed to leave prison.

Embattled former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili has been placed under house arrest.

Embattled former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili has been placed under house arrest. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody late last year on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing, her lawyers said.

POLICE RAID EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AS INVESTIGATORS PROBE QATAR BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS

Belgian prosecutors suspect that Kaili was among several people that were allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly. Both countries deny the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.