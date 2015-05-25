Expand / Collapse search
Judge lets 9/11 case resume at Guantanamo despite discovery of CIA-linked defense interpreter

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2012 file photo reviewed by the U.S. Department of Defense, towers overlooking a U.S. detention facility are silhouetted against a morning sunrise at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba. A military judge turned back requests Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015, to halt proceedings of the Sept. 11 war crimes case to go forth over objections from defense lawyers alarmed at the discovery that a courtroom interpreter previously worked for the CIA. (AP Photo/Toronto Star, Michelle Shephard, File)

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba – A military judge is allowing the Sept. 11 war crimes case to proceed over objections from defense lawyers alarmed at the discovery that a courtroom interpreter previously worked for the CIA.

Army Col. James Pohl turned back requests to halt proceedings at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Pohl said Wednesday it was too early for such a move. The defense and prosecution are still gathering facts.

Proceedings came to a halt Monday when defendant Ramzi Binalshibh said he recognized his new interpreter from a CIA "black site" overseas where he was subjected to intense interrogations. Three other defendants also recognized the man.

Defense lawyers want to know how the former CIA linguist got the job and whether he was spying on them. The government says he wasn't.