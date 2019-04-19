Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published

Journalist shot dead in Northern Ireland rioting

Associated Press
A journalist was shot to death during Northern Ireland rioting, Thursday, April 18, 2019. A car burns after petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Creggan area of Londonderry. 

A journalist was shot to death during Northern Ireland rioting, Thursday, April 18, 2019. A car burns after petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Creggan area of Londonderry.  (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Police in Northern Ireland say the dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for the fatal shooting of a journalist during overnight rioting in the city of Londonderry.

GROUP CALLING THEMSELVES THE IRA CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR LETTER BOMBS IN UK

A car burns after petrol bombs were thrown at police in Creggan, Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A car burns after petrol bombs were thrown at police in Creggan, Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Friday morning that 29-year-old investigative journalist Lyra McKee died after she was shot during rioting in the Creggan area.

Police guard a crime scene during unrest in the Creggan area of Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Police guard a crime scene during unrest in the Creggan area of Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said a gunman fired a number of shots at police during the unrest.

Armed police stage at the scene of unrest in Creggan, Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Armed police stage at the scene of unrest in Creggan, Londonderry, in Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

"We believe this to be a terrorist act. We believe it has been carried out by violent dissident republicans," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

There has been an increase in tensions in Northern Ireland in recent months with sporadic violence.