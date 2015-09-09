Jordan's Prince Ali announces bid to run for FIFA president, promises transparency

next Image 1 of 3

Prince Ali bin al-Hussein says he is running for FIFA president, promising to make soccer's scandal-scarred governing body more transparent.

The prince made the announcement Wednesday before a small crowd in Amman.

The Jordanian prince ran in the previous election in May, denying Sepp Blatter a majority in the first round of voting. He stepped aside before the second round.

Four days later, Blatter announced his plans to quit as separate U.S. and Swiss criminal investigations into soccer corruption escalated.

The prince says he wants to finish what he started with his initial candidacy. He has said FIFA will be a difficult task.

The prince has criticized UEFA President Michel Platini, the favorite for the job, saying he was a Blatter protege and that soccer needs a new beginning.