Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

Jordan's Prince Ali announces bid to run for FIFA president, promises transparency

By | Associated Press
  • f4689cc8-
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2015, file photo, FIFA vice president Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein attends a press conference in London. Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan is running for FIFA president, saying Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, he will fight "deep-seated corruption and political deal-making" and make soccer's scandal-scarred governing body more transparent.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) (The Associated Press)

  • 98c1d8f9-
    Image 2 of 3

    FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2015, file photo, FIFA vice president Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein attends a press conference in London. Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan is running for FIFA president, saying Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, he will fight "deep-seated corruption and political deal-making" and make soccer's scandal-scarred governing body more transparent.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) (The Associated Press)

  • cb5db71f-
    Image 3 of 3

    Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, flanked by school-age soccer players in uniforms, speaks before about 300 guests during an event at a Roman amphitheater in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. The prince is running for FIFA president, saying Wednesday he will fight "deep-seated corruption and political deal-making" and make soccer's scandal-scarred governing body more transparent. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) (The Associated Press)

AMMAN, Jordan – Prince Ali bin al-Hussein says he is running for FIFA president, promising to make soccer's scandal-scarred governing body more transparent.

The prince made the announcement Wednesday before a small crowd in Amman.

The Jordanian prince ran in the previous election in May, denying Sepp Blatter a majority in the first round of voting. He stepped aside before the second round.

Four days later, Blatter announced his plans to quit as separate U.S. and Swiss criminal investigations into soccer corruption escalated.

The prince says he wants to finish what he started with his initial candidacy. He has said FIFA will be a difficult task.

The prince has criticized UEFA President Michel Platini, the favorite for the job, saying he was a Blatter protege and that soccer needs a new beginning.