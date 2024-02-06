Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ireland

John Bruton, former Irish Prime Minister and EU ambassador to US, dies at 76

Bruton's efforts were crucial to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal

Reuters
Published
close
Ireland senator says ‘rights’ are ‘restricted’ for the ‘common good’ Video

Ireland senator says ‘rights’ are ‘restricted’ for the ‘common good’

Ireland senator weighs in on bill to ‘restrict’ speech for the ‘common good.' (Credit: Houses of the Oireachtas, June 13, 2023)

Former Irish Prime Minister John Bruton, who helped lay the foundations for Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal and later served as the European Union's ambassador to Washington, died on Tuesday following a long illness, his family said.

DUBLIN SEES HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE, 11 ARRESTS AMID 'IRISH LIVES MATTER' MARCH AGAINST MASS MIGRATION

Bruton, 76, served as prime minister as the head of the center-right Fine Gael party from 1994 to 1997, and played an important role in negotiations with Britain and political groups in Northern Ireland. The work helped lead to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, signed by his successor Bertie Ahern.

John Bruton at the Federal Reserve Bank on New York

John Bruton, former Irish Prime Minister who later served as the European Union's ambassador to Washington, is seen here at the Global Finance conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York on April 17, 2007. Bruton passed away at 76. (Daniel Barry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bruton also made the decision to cut Ireland's corporate tax rate to one of the lowest in Europe, helping fuel the Celtic Tiger economic revolution of the late 1990s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bruton "died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness," his family said in a statement.