Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Japanese town erects giant screen in front of Mount Fuji to prevent tourist crowding

Popular Mount Fuji climbing route also implemented booking system to ease overcrowding, littering

Associated Press
Published
close
US and Japan announce more than 70 defense cooperation agreements Video

US and Japan announce more than 70 defense cooperation agreements

 Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on the countries' alliance amid Chinese tensions on 'Special Report.'

  • The Japanese town of Fujikawaguchiko constructed a large black screen in front of a popular view of Mount Fuji to deter tourists from overcrowding the area.
  • The Yamanashi prefecture, home of the most popular route to summit Mount Fuji, introduced a booking system ahead of this year's climbing season to ease overcrowding, littering and safety risks.
  • Last year, Japan had more than 25 million visitors, and the figures in 2024 are expected to surpass nearly 32 million, a record from 2019.

Sorry, the screen is now up — no more snapping cute photos of Mount Fuji from a popular sidewalk spot in the Japanese town of Fujikawaguchiko.

Known as a place that offers some of the best views of the iconic Japanese mountain, the town last month started erecting a large black screen on a stretch of a street to block the view and deter tourists from overcrowding the place.

A particularly popular photo location was outside a Lawson convenience store, from where a photograph taken at a particular angle would make it seem as if Mt. Fuji was sitting atop the store roof.

JAPAN GRAPPLING WITH INVASIVE RACCOON POPULATION

The tourists, mostly foreigners, even dubbed the spot "Mt. Fuji Lawson."

But the townspeople were unhappy — visitors would block the narrow sidewalk, take photos on the busy road or walk into neighbors’ properties in pursuit of their shot, officials said.

On Tuesday, construction of the 8.2-foot-high black mesh net — stretching for 66 feet along the sidewalk — was completed.

A worker sets up a huge black screen on a stretch of sidewalk at Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi prefecture, central Japan

A worker sets up a huge black screen on a stretch of sidewalk in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture, central Japan, on May 21, 2024. Just a few weeks ago, the town began setting up a huge black screen to block a view of Mount Fuji because tourists were crowding into the area to take photos, disrupting business, traffic and local life. (Kyodo News via AP)

Still, there are other places tourists can find their sweet photo spot.

The Yamanashi prefecture, also home to the Yoshida Trail — the most popular of the four routes to summit the 12,300-foot-high mountain — introduced a booking system ahead of this year's Fuji climbing season to ease overcrowding, littering and safety risks.

Under the new plan, only up to 4,000 climbers will be allowed to enter the trail per day for a hiking fee of about $18, with an option of donating an additional $9 for conservation during the climbing season, which starts July 1 and runs until Sept. 10.

Only those with reservations for an overnight stay at huts along the trail are allowed to hike beyond the 5th of the 10 stations between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m., a measure to stop "bullet climbing," or rushing to the summit without adequate rest, which officials say puts lives at risk.

Designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, Mt. Fuji used to be a place of pilgrimage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Today, it's popular among hikers who climb the summit to watch the sunrise. But tons of trash left behind, including plastic bottles, food and even clothes, have become a major concern.

Over-tourism has also become a growing issue at other popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Kamakura.

Last year, Japan had more than 25 million visitors, and the figures in 2024 are expected to surpass nearly 32 million, a record from 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.