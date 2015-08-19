Japan launches cargo shipment of water, parts to International Space Station

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has launched an unmanned transport vehicle carrying water, parts and other supplies to the International Space Station.

The vehicle was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan on Wednesday night following weather-related delays.

Space enthusiasts traveled to the area to watch the launch, some camping near the space center.

The transport vehicle is carrying more than 4.5 tons of supplies for the six-member space station crew and is to take five days to reach the station, rendezvousing with it on Monday.