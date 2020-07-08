Japan flooding death toll nears 60 as 'unprecedented' rain batters main island

Torrential rains that triggered deadly flooding across southern Japan moved northward on Wednesday, triggering mudslides and more evacuations across the country's main island.

Nearly 60 people have died in several days of flooding, mostly in Kumamoto prefecture where at least 13 people are still missing.

Japans's Meteorological Agency initially issued a heavy rain emergency warning for areas before downgrading to local warning, but an official told Agence France-Presse that "an unprecedented level" of rain was impacting central Japan.

"Especially in areas designated as high risk for landslides and flooding, the possibility is extremely high that some kind of disaster is already happening," he told the news agency.

Parts of Nagano and Gifu, including areas known for scenic mountain trails and hot springs, were flooded on Wednesday by massive downpours.

Public broadcaster NHK showed a swollen river gouging into its embankment and destroying a highway. In the city of Gero, the rising river was flowing just below a bridge.

Flooding and mudslides blocked parts of the main road connecting Kamikochi and Matsumoto, two major tourist destinations in Nagano, stranding hundreds of residents and visitors, though they were believed to have safely evacuated.

In neighboring Gifu, the local government ordered “elderly people, persons with disabilities, infants and their supporters” to evacuate the area on Wednesday, with all other residents being told to “prepare.”

Video filmed in Gifu shows the Nagara River overflowing after heavy rain.

A number of homes in the city of Takayama were also damaged.

"Sand and rocks plunged down, jumped the river, and slammed into the houses," one resident told NHK.

At the peak, as many as 3.6 million people were advised to evacuate, although it wasn't mandatory and the number who sought shelter was not known. About half of the advisories had been lifted by Wednesday afternoon.

As the rains pounded central Japan, flooding continued to affect the southern region of the country.

Keisuke Masuda, a 67-year-old resident of Hitoyoshi, said he watched his neighbor be carried away in a swollen river.

"He was swept away right before my eyes," Masuda told the Jiji news agency.

Tens of thousands of army troops, police, and other rescue workers mobilized from around the country to assist.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the rains, flooding, mudslides, and disrupted communications.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga urged residents to use caution.

“Disasters may happen even with little rain where ground has loosened from previous rainfall,” he said.

Suga pledged continuing search and rescue efforts, as well as emergency funds for affected areas.

Japan is at high risk of heavy rain in early summer when wet and warm air from the East China Sea flows into a seasonal rain front above the country.

In July 2018, more than 200 people, about half of them in Hiroshima, died from heavy rain and flooding in southwestern Japan.

