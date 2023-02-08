Expand / Collapse search
Jamaica
Published

Jamaican cop accused of abducting, raping woman during traffic stop

The alleged assault occurred late last month

Associated Press
A police officer in Jamaica was charged with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.

A Jamaican police officer has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a woman he pulled over for a traffic stop.

It happened late last month. A Jamaica Constabulary Force statement said the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not charging the woman with an unidentified traffic violation. It said the officer then took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her.

Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn't indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.

