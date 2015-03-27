Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Jamaica: Georgia tourist jailed for bullet in bag

By | Associated Press

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Police on the island of Jamaica say a 26-year-old pastor from Georgia has been charged with illegal possession of ammunition after customs officials allegedly found a .22-caliber bullet in his luggage.

A Thursday police statement says Steven Carter was charged Tuesday and spent two nights in jail after a bullet was found by airport inspectors in the north coast tourist mecca of Montego Bay.

His wife, Erin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Carter was freed after a Thursday hearing and the couple expects to return to their Athens home Friday.

Court clerks could not immediately confirm that.

Officials from the Athens, Georgia, church where Carter is a pastor have not returned calls or e-mails seeking comment.