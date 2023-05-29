Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy
Published

Italy reports 4 dead after storm capsizes tourist boat

Victims unidentified, but authorities say 2 are Italian natives, 1 was from Israel and another from Russia

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A body was retrieved early Monday in a northern Italian lake by police divers, raising to four the final death toll in the capsizing of a tourist boat a day earlier during a sudden, violent storm that included a whirlwind.

Two bodies had been recovered by firefighter divers on Sunday evening, while the fourth victim had died shortly after being rescued following the capsizing of the houseboat, which the owners used as a tour vessel to take visitors around Lake Maggiore, police said.

ITALIAN RESCUERS FIND NO TRACE OF DISTRESSED VESSEL CARRYING 500 MIGRANTS IN MEDITERRANEAN

When the boat set out on Sunday, there were 21 tourists aboard plus a crew of two — a couple who lived on the boat.

Italy lake accident

Four people have been reported dead after a houseboat capsized on a lake in northern Italy. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)

Police didn't immediately release the names of the dead, but said they included an Italian man and an Italian woman, an Israeli man and a Russian woman, who was part of the live-aboard crew.

RESCUE CREWS IN ITALY WORK TO REACH ISOLATED TOWNS FOLLOWING HEAVY FLOODING

Some reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats. The houseboat sank, police said.

Firefighter video released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan's Malpensa airport.