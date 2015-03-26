Italian Prosecutors: Berlusconi Paid for Sex With Under-Age Girl 13 Times

MILAN -- Italian prosecutors say that the Italian leader paid for sex with an under-age Moroccan teen 13 times.

The accounting emerged in a seven-page document obtained by The Associated Press marking the closure of the investigation against three Berlusconi aides accused of procuring prostitutes for the premier.

Their case has been separated from Berlusconi's, who faces trial April 6 on charges of under-age prostitution and using his influence to cover it up.

Both Berlusconi and the Moroccan teen, Karima el-Mahroug, known by her nickname Ruby, have denied sex with each other.

The document filed Tuesday seeking the indictments against the aides on charges of soliciting prostitution detail how the sex-fueled parties were organized: dinner, followed by erotic dancing and finally Berlusconi's choice of a sex partner or partners.