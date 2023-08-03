Italian PM Giorgia Meloni suing Placebo singer Brian Molko for calling her a ‘fascist’

Giorgia Meloni has filed a lawsuit against Placebo singer Brian Molko for defamation after the musician called the Italian Prime Minister a "racist" and a "fascist" during an expletive-laden rant in the middle of a concert last month.

Meloni’s lawsuit, filed by her lawyers, comes nearly a month after Molko’s invective during the band’s performance at the Sonic Park festival in Stupinigi, near Turin.

According to a cellphone video circulating on social media, Moko said in Italian: "Giorgia Meloni: piece of (expletive); fascist, racist (expletive)."

ITALY'S MELONI REACTS TO NYT OPINION PIECE BLASTING HER RIGHT-WING POLICIES: ‘RESPOND WITH … RESULTS’

Molko’s verbal assault on the PM prompted an investigation by prosecutors in Turin for "contempt of institutions." Members of Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has its roots in Italy's neo-fascist movement, denounced the insults and demanded an apology.

"We cannot let an international event that attracts so many people (to Italy) be ruined by filthy words which, amidst a general silence, aim to attack the institutions of the republic," LaPresse quoted Brothers of Italy lawmaker Augusta Montaruli as saying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meloni’s lawsuit was first reported by La Stampa, an Italian newspaper. Molko faces a fine, equivalent to around $5,500, if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.