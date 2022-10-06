Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Published

Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

The Former Israeli Prime Minister posted a video of himself walking in Jerusalem park and stated that he felt 'great'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city's Shaarei Tzedek hospital late Wednesday after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU CALLS OUT 'PALESTINIAN PROPAGANDA MACHINE,' SAYING IT HAS BEEN 'CAUGHT RED-HANDED'

FILE - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 14, 2021. Netanyahu was hospitalized on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, after feeling unwell during the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

FILE - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 14, 2021. Netanyahu was hospitalized on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, after feeling unwell during the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal.

5 HEART STUDIES ALLEGEDLY MANIPULATED DATA, SAYING A BLOOD THINNER HAD HEALING EFFECTS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Pool)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, March. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Pool) (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Pool)

The former prime minister is now returning to work and already went on his morning walk, his Likud party said, thanking the staff at the cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help. To ward off concern about his health, Netanyahu later released a video from a Jerusalem park, walking briskly and declaring he felt "great."

LIZ TRUSS SAYS PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL, SAYS SHE IS A 'HUGE ZIONIST'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his Likud party members during a campaign event near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 9, 2015. Netanyahu on Monday accused the publisher of the Yediot Ahronot daily newspaper of carrying out a smear campaign against him in the hopes of pushing him out of office.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his Likud party members during a campaign event near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 9, 2015. Netanyahu on Monday accused the publisher of the Yediot Ahronot daily newspaper of carrying out a smear campaign against him in the hopes of pushing him out of office.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) (The Associated Press)

His hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nov. 1 election, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.