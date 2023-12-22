Expand / Collapse search
Israel

WATCH: Israel's four-legged soldiers uncover Hamas tunnel in Gaza City

The tunnels functioned as underground outposts for the terror group

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Israel released footage from army canine in Hamas tunnels Video

Israel released footage from army canine in Hamas tunnels

The IDF released footage Friday from a camera attached to an army canine that was sent into tunnels in Gaza.

With the help of Israel’s specialized canine unit, Oketz, soldiers discovered and raided a tunnel built by Hamas terrorists in the southern part of Gaza City, an IDF spokesperson said on Friday.

Video released by the IDF in an X post Friday showed the military's four-legged unit hard at work.

The video captured the dog, who was attached with a camera, trotting along the terror tunnel, which included an elaborate system of tunnels.

The tunnels included command and communication rooms, storage, hideouts, as well as water and electricity infrastructure.

HERO DOGS: ISRAEL'S CANINE UNIT SAVED LIVES BY SPOTTING HAMAS TERROR TRAPS, SAVING CIVILIANS NEAR GAZA STRIP

Canine

The IDF discovered and raided a tunnel built by Hamas in the southern part of Gaza City. (IDF on X)

Israel's military said that the route was a "multi-level structure" within the Palestinian city.

HOW TENSIONS IN THE MIDDLE EAST COULD IMPACT GLOBAL SHIPPING

The IDF boasts one of the most cutting-edge fighting forces, having integrated artificial intelligence into many of its operations, but some tasks still require an old-school approach. This is where the Oketz unit makes its mark.

IDF soldier with K-9

In this picture taken on Jan. 16, 2023, an Israeli army soldier part of a K-9 unit takes part in a drill at an army urban warfare training facility simulating Gaza City, at the Tze'elim training centre, also known as "Baladia" (Arabic for town), in the southern Negev desert. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images/File)

"There are a few types of dogs used by the unit, some are confidential, most of them are types of [shepherds]," an officer known as "Major A," an operative canine warfare school commander for the Oketz unit, told Fox News Digital.

"They are used for three main reasons: tactical dogs that are used to identify enemies; explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) dogs for finding explosives and others; and search and rescue dogs that took a vital part in this war in Israel and Gaza," Major A said. 

