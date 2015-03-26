Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack

Israeli police say they have arrested three Jewish youths from a West Bank settlement as suspects in firebomb attack that wounded six Palestinians in a taxi.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Sunday the three suspects were minors, aged 12-13. They will appear in a Jerusalem court to face charges.

The attack 10 days ago targeted a taxi driving in the West Bank. A firebomb struck the vehicle, injuring the six people inside, one seriously. The military suspected Jewish extremists.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the firebombing.

Extremist Israeli settlers often attack Palestinians and their property as part of a campaign they call the "price tag," retaliation for either army action against settlers or Palestinian attacks.