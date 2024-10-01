Israel under attack: Gunmen kill 8, injure others near Tel Aviv

At least eight people have been killed and at least seven injured in a shooting in the Israeli city of Jaffa, located near Tel Aviv, local officials have told Fox News.

The incident, which is believed to be a terror attack, took place Tuesday outside a newly built light rail station on Jerusalem Street.

Authorities say at least two individuals who opened fire on a crowd of people have been neutralized.

Shortly after the shooting, Israel faced more attacks with Iran launching roughly 100 ballistic missiles.

Many were intercepted by Israel's missile defense systems, while others did hit the ground.

Iran had previously threatened to launch missiles at Israel.

The Iran Revolutionary Guard issued a statement saying that it was a response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces eventually issued a message to Israelis telling them it was safe to come out from their protective spaces.