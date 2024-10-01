Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel under attack: Gunmen kill 8, injure others near Tel Aviv

At least 8 killed, 7 injured injured in Jaffa train station shooting

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Trey Yingst Fox News
At least eight people have been killed and at least seven injured in a shooting in the Israeli city of Jaffa, located near Tel Aviv, local officials have told Fox News.

The incident, which is believed to be a terror attack, took place Tuesday outside a newly built light rail station on Jerusalem Street.

Authorities say at least two individuals who opened fire on a crowd of people have been neutralized.

IDF MEETS LITTLE RESISTANCE FROM HEZBOLLAH AFTER WEEKS OF HITTING TERROR TARGETS, OFFICIALS SAY

Jafa Tel Aviv Shooting

First responders render aid to multiple shooting victims injured in a suspected terror attack in Jafa on Tuesday. (Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL)

Shortly after the shooting, Israel faced more attacks with Iran launching roughly 100 ballistic missiles. 

Many were intercepted by Israel's missile defense systems, while others did hit the ground.

IRAN PREPARING IMMINENT ATTACK ON ISRAEL, US SAYS

Jaffa Tel Aviv Shooting Israel Terrorism

Medical personnel respond the to the scene of the mass shooting that killed at least eight people and injured many more in Jaffa, Israel. (Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL)

Iran had previously threatened to launch missiles at Israel. 

The Iran Revolutionary Guard issued a statement saying that it was a response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Jaffa Shooting Terrorism Israel

A gunshot victim is transported away from the scene of the shooting. Emergency responders have reported multiple deaths as well as more victims in critical condition. (Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL)

The Israel Defense Forces eventually issued a message to Israelis telling them it was safe to come out from their protective spaces.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com