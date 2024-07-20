Israel strikes Iran-backed Houthis after Tehran proxy attacked Jewish state: 'Significance is clear'

JERUSALEM - Israel’s air force on Saturday launched surgical strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran-sponsored Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen.

According to an Israel Defense Forces statement, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months."

The IDF added, "There are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. In the case of a change to the guidelines, we will update the public accordingly."

On Friday, the Houthi movement fired a lethal drone into Tel Aviv, resulting in the death of an Israeli and at least 10 injured and severe damage to buildings. The strike took place near the U.S. consulate building in Tel Aviv.

Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said after the strikes in Yemen: "The fire that is currently burning in Yemen, is seen across the Middle East. The first time that the Houthis harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

He added, "I have just left the IAF [Israeli Air Force] Command Center where I met with the Prime Minister, IDF Chief of the General Staff and the Air Force Commander and closely monitored the strike conducted by IAF aircraft on the Hodeidah Port [in Yemen], 2,000 kilometers from the State of Israel." Gallant said "the significance is clear" of the fire in Yemen is important to show Israel’s enemies what they can face.

Gallant continued "The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required. The blood of Israeli citizens has a price. This has been made clear in Lebanon, in Gaza, in Yemen, and in other places. If they will dare to attack us, the result will be identical."

The reference to Lebanon is directed at the Hezbollah terrorist regime that is the de facto ruler over Lebanon.

A Houthi spokesperson said via a public Telegram board message that Israeli airstrikes targeted civilian facilities, oil tanks and a power station in al-Hudaydah.

Houthi-linked media reported that several people were killed, according to Iran International. A Houthi official told the pro-Hezbollah news outlet in Lebanon, Al Mayadeen, that the Houthi regime will retaliate against Israel for the IDF strikes in Lebanon. The U.S.-designated terrorist entity, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthi regime and the Islamic Republic of Iran form the anti-American and anti-Israel "axis of resistance."

Iran International noted the IDF strikes on Saturday hit oil refining facilities in the Hodeidah port, according to sources cited by Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement.

The Saudi Arabia-owned Al Arabiya reported that 12 Israeli aircraft, including an F35, attacked the port of Hodeidah.

The Friday drone attack unsettled the Israeli public because the country’s aerial defense failed to intercept the lethal projectile, possibly because of human error. Tel Aviv is the second-largest city in the Jewish state. Israel’s aerial assault in Yemen appears to be the first-ever IDF attack on the Arab country that has been ravaged by the Houthi movement.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a meeting to approve operational plans together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Director General of the Ministry of Defense, IAF Commander, Head of the Operations Directorate, Head of the Intelligence Directorate, Head of the Strategic Affairs Directorate, Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense, and Head of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement: "I held an operational situation assessment this morning to review the steps required to strengthen our defense arrays in light of events overnight, as well as the intelligence and operational activities required against those responsible for the attack,"

He added, "The year 2024 is marked by war. We must be prepared for every scenario and every arena."

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said an "error" had occurred on Friday. "We are investigating the entire chain," he said.

"We will continue to do everything we can to protect Israel’s people and borders," Hagari said. "Iran is funding, arming and directing its terror proxies in their attacks on Israel and the wider world. We will not allow Iran and its proxies to terrorize our civilians." Fox News Digital sent press queries to the U.S. State Department and National Security Council.

The slogan of the Houthis is: "Allah is great, death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam."