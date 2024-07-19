Israel defense minister says country will 'settle the score' after Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv

Israel’s defense minister struck an ominous tone Friday after an Iranian-made drone fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen struck Tel Aviv, telling Israeli media that Jerusalem would "settle the score."

"I held an operational situation assessment this morning to review the steps required to strengthen our defense arrays in light of events overnight, as well as the intelligence and operational activities required against those responsible for the attack," Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

"The year 2024 is marked by war. We must be prepared for every scenario and every arena."

DEADLY EXPLOSION IN TEL AVIV LEAVES ONE DEAD, MORE WOUNDED

The attack, which killed at least one and injured 10, has prompted questions about how it could have hit the coastal city given Israel’s significant air defenses.

Despite the precarious security situation Israel has found itself in during its war in Gaza against Hamas, few drones launched by Houthi militants in Yemen have even been able to make contact with Israel’s most southern city on the Red Sea, Eilat, which is some 160 miles south of Tel Aviv.

The strike Friday morning meant the drone was able to successfully cross Israeli borders and avoid a series of aerial defenses as it traveled over more than half the length of the country before hitting Tel Aviv.

YEMEN'S HOUTHI REBELS USE MISSILES, DRONES TO ATTACK 2 MORE SHIPS IN RED SEA

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said an "error" had occurred and though the unmanned aerial vehicle was detected, "there was no interception" to stop the attack.

"We are investigating the entire chain," he said.

Another military spokesperson told The Associated Press the incident was a "human error."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will continue to do everything we can to protect Israel’s people and borders," Hagari said. "Iran is funding, arming and directing its terror proxies in their attacks on Israel and the wider world. We will not allow Iran and its proxies to terrorize our civilians."

Gallant said Israel was working to "reinforce all defense mechanisms and will bring to justice anyone who harms the State of Israel."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.