Israel foiled more than 50 attempted attacks by Iran worldwide: defense minister

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant revealed Thursday that Israel and other intelligence partners thwarted more than 50 attempts to attack Jewish and Israeli targets worldwide, all orchestrated by Iran. Most of them were at the last stages of execution and were stopped at the "last moment."

In his visit to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Iran's northern neighbor, Gallant accused Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of overseeing a terrorist campaign "of unprecedented measure" targeting Israelis and Jews.

During his meeting with Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parties discussed further ways to strengthen strategic ties and cooperate in the face of mutual challenges.

"We have many shared challenges – particularly the fight against terrorism – which not only threatens national security but also aims to destabilize the region. While facing challenges, we also have many new opportunities," said Gallant.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to the president for his leadership and personal commitment to deepening the bond between their countries, starting with the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel.

The leaders emphasized shared goals for greater security, economic and technological exchanges, and common regional peace and stability. Gallant also met with his Azeri counterpart and the chief of the state border service.

Earlier this week, an Afghan citizen was arrested by Azerbaijan security services on suspicion of planning an attack against the Israeli embassy. The local intelligence agency monitored the movements of 33-year-old Pavzan Musa Khan, who entered Azerbaijan through Iran.

Israel confirmed that the Azerbaijani authorities arrested the suspect after he was observed in the vicinity of Israel's embassy, and he is currently under investigation by local authorities.

Israel has had a strategic alliance with Baku for two decades and has sold it billions of dollars worth of arms. According to reports, Azerbaijan supplies Israel with oil and access to Iran in return.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Azerbaijan in April; President Isaac Herzog visited the country the following month.