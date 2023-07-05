Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israel completes withdrawal from Jenin amid exchange of rockets, airstrikes

Israeli leaders call the operation in Jenin anti-terrorism raid, while Palestinian officials call it an 'invasion'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Israeli police call Tel Aviv attack an 'act of terrorism' Video

Israeli police call Tel Aviv attack an 'act of terrorism'

Former deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates discusses attack by Palestinian man and Ukraine President Zelenskyy's July 4th message to Americans.

Israeli military forces have withdrawn from the West Bank city of Jenin after completing a two-day operation. 

Palestinian leaders accused Israel of conducting an "invasion" of Jenin, while Israeli leaders said the raid was aimed at "the Hamas terrorist organisation responsible for all terror activities emanating from the Gaza Strip."

One Israeli soldier and 12 Palestinians were killed in the skirmish.

The conflict concluded amid an exchange of artillery when Israeli forces intercepted rockets fired by Palestinian militants and responded with a series of airstrikes.

ISRAELI FORCES REVEAL WEAPONS CACHES HIDDEN UNDER PALESTINIAN MOSQUE AFTER RAID

Palestine funeral

Palestinian militants march during the funeral of Palestinians killed in clashes the previous day in the Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank on July 5, 2023. The Israeli military launched the raid on the Jenin refugee camp early on July 3, during which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)

"Whoever thinks that such an attack will deter us from continuing our fight against terrorism is mistaken," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We will continue as long as necessary to uproot terrorism. We will not allow Jenin to go back to being a city of refuge for terrorism," he added.

GAZA MILITANTS, ISRAEL EXCHANGE MORE AIRSTRIKES IN MOST VIOLENT CONFLICT IN MONTHS DESPITE CEASE-FIRE EFFORTS

Israel

Smoke rises during an Israeli military raid of the militant stronghold of Jenin in the West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israeli drones struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank early Monday, and hundreds of troops were deployed in the area. Palestinian health officials said at least five Palestinians were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Israeli forces revealed images of weapons caches found in secret underground rooms beneath a mosque in Jenin on Tuesday.

Israeli officials say troops acted on "precise" intelligence from the Israeli Security Agency and used "advanced technological tools to investigate the terrorist infrastructure embedded inside" the mosque. 

Footage shows Israeli troops sorting through stashes of explosives and weapons.

West Bank funeral

People attend the funeral of 10 Palestinians killed during the Israeli airstrikes and raids over Jenin Refugee Camp in Jenin, West Bank on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenin has been a hotbed of Palestinian terrorist activity for months, with Iranian-backed militants using it as a base to carry out attacks within Israel.

There have been several skirmishes in and around the city throughout 2023, with Israeli forces carrying out operations targeting specific individuals and strongholds.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com