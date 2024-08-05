Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel considers preemptive strike on Iran as tensions escalate: report

Israel readies underground command and control bunker for Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Caitlin McFall
Published
Pentagon to boost military presence in Middle East as Israel braces for retaliation Video

Pentagon to boost military presence in Middle East as Israel braces for retaliation

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has more as Hamas and Hezbollah killings spark unrest across the Middle East on 'Special Report.' 

Israeli officials are leaving no options off the table as they consider the possibility of hitting Iran with a preemptive strike while Jerusalem stares down threats in every direction. 

Following a Sunday meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief security officials from the defense ministry, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Mossad and Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet, local reporting said preparations were being made should an attack be launched by Iran or its proxy terrorist organizations. 

Concerns over Israeli security have once again mounted following last week’s assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran Israel war

Iranians burn a representation of the Israeli flag during the funeral ceremony for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard who were killed in an assassination blamed on Israel, on Aug. 1, 2024 in Tehran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Israel has not claimed credit for the killing of Haniyeh, though Iran and Hamas have both blamed Jerusalem for the attack and have vowed retaliation.

Israeli reports said there would need to be "airtight" proof that Iran was planning an attack before it would carry out a preemptive strike, though an additional meeting Monday between top defense officials signaled Jerusalem is on heightened alert. 

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an Israeli Air Force (IAF) command center, where he met the commanding officer, Gen. Tomer Bar, and other top officials to go over Israel’s air defense readiness and its potential offensive capabilities, Israel’s Ministry of Defense confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"Our enemies are carefully considering their every move because of the capabilities you have demonstrated over the past year. Nevertheless, we must be prepared for anything – including a swift transition to offense," Gallant said. 

Israel Iran attack

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an IAF command center, where he held a situation assessment. Aug. 5, 2024. (Ariel Hermoni, Israeli Ministry of Defense)

Border towns in northern Israel have also been put on alert as officials also prepare for the potential of an all-out war with Hezbollah

Mayors were reportedly issued an "Updated Scenario" by the IDF that broke down what the outbreak of war could look like, including a three-day-long power outage, days of unreliable water supply, disconnected landlines for up to eight hours, disrupted cellphone communications for up to 24 hours, and brief interrupted access to radio and internet connections, reported the Times of Israel

The document also predicted that up to 40% of Israel’s workforce may be unable to work for the duration of the conflict and service providers from outside conflict areas are expected to become inaccessible. 

Netanyahu speaking with IDF officials

Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel "will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any quarter whatsoever." (Ma'ayan Toaf (GPO))

The document did not appear to include an estimated timeline for how long such a conflict is expected to last. 

Security officials have warned that heavy rocket fire is expected, with substantial payloads ranging from warheads containing roughly 100 pounds of explosives – like the rocket that killed 12 children after it hit a soccer field in Majdal Shams last month – to 10 times that amount. 

Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the IDF commander of the Northern Command, also met with regional officials on Sunday to address troop preparedness in the north.

"I want you to know that our future offensive plans are ready, and we are prepared, across all units, including me down to the last soldier," he told local authorities, according to a statement provided by the IDF. "We have targeted and destroyed a lot in the last 10 months, but we still have work to do, we are determined and committed. 

"We are determined to change the situation here in the north and bring our residents back home," he added. 

Hezbollah members salute at funeral

Hezbollah members salute and raise the group's yellow flags during the funeral of fallen fighters who were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicles, in Shehabiya in south Lebanon, on April 17. (AFP via Getty Images)

It is unclear how many Israeli citizens have been evacuated from northern Israel, though some estimates range as high as nearly 80,000.

While some evacuees are reportedly being housed in hotels, plans are being made to shelter others in Jerusalem-based schools, while tent cities are also being erected in the south.

IDF officials reportedly said previously erected safe houses remain effective protective shelters from Hezbollah rocket fire and Shin Bet has prepared an underground shelter in Israel’s capital city for Netanyahu and other top officials.

Israel-Palestinians

A soldier attaches an Israeli flag atop an armored personnel carrier near Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, April 15, 2024.

The bunker, first built 20 years ago, has been made fully operational by the internal security agency, is capable of sustaining hits from a "range of existing weaponry," and has command and control capabilities, reported the Times of Israel Sunday. 

The bunker – which has not been used in the previous 10 months since war broke out – is also connected to the Defense Ministry’s Tel Aviv headquarters.

Fox News Digital's Yonat Friling contributed to this report.

