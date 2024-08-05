Israel considers preemptive strike on Iran as tensions escalate: report

Israeli officials are leaving no options off the table as they consider the possibility of hitting Iran with a preemptive strike while Jerusalem stares down threats in every direction.

Following a Sunday meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief security officials from the defense ministry, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Mossad and Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet, local reporting said preparations were being made should an attack be launched by Iran or its proxy terrorist organizations.

Concerns over Israeli security have once again mounted following last week’s assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

BIDEN TO MEET WITH NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM AHEAD OF ANTICIPATED IRANIAN ATTACK AGAINST ISRAEL

Israel has not claimed credit for the killing of Haniyeh, though Iran and Hamas have both blamed Jerusalem for the attack and have vowed retaliation.

Israeli reports said there would need to be "airtight" proof that Iran was planning an attack before it would carry out a preemptive strike, though an additional meeting Monday between top defense officials signaled Jerusalem is on heightened alert.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an Israeli Air Force (IAF) command center, where he met the commanding officer, Gen. Tomer Bar, and other top officials to go over Israel’s air defense readiness and its potential offensive capabilities, Israel’s Ministry of Defense confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Our enemies are carefully considering their every move because of the capabilities you have demonstrated over the past year. Nevertheless, we must be prepared for anything – including a swift transition to offense," Gallant said.

Border towns in northern Israel have also been put on alert as officials also prepare for the potential of an all-out war with Hezbollah.

HEZBOLLAH TERRORISTS HOLD ‘MASSIVE’ STOCKPILE OF IRANIAN ARMS, SECURITY EXPERTS WARN

Mayors were reportedly issued an "Updated Scenario" by the IDF that broke down what the outbreak of war could look like, including a three-day-long power outage, days of unreliable water supply, disconnected landlines for up to eight hours, disrupted cellphone communications for up to 24 hours, and brief interrupted access to radio and internet connections, reported the Times of Israel.

The document also predicted that up to 40% of Israel’s workforce may be unable to work for the duration of the conflict and service providers from outside conflict areas are expected to become inaccessible.

The document did not appear to include an estimated timeline for how long such a conflict is expected to last.

Security officials have warned that heavy rocket fire is expected, with substantial payloads ranging from warheads containing roughly 100 pounds of explosives – like the rocket that killed 12 children after it hit a soccer field in Majdal Shams last month – to 10 times that amount.

Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the IDF commander of the Northern Command, also met with regional officials on Sunday to address troop preparedness in the north.

"I want you to know that our future offensive plans are ready, and we are prepared, across all units, including me down to the last soldier," he told local authorities, according to a statement provided by the IDF. "We have targeted and destroyed a lot in the last 10 months, but we still have work to do, we are determined and committed.

"We are determined to change the situation here in the north and bring our residents back home," he added.

It is unclear how many Israeli citizens have been evacuated from northern Israel, though some estimates range as high as nearly 80,000.

While some evacuees are reportedly being housed in hotels, plans are being made to shelter others in Jerusalem-based schools, while tent cities are also being erected in the south.

IDF officials reportedly said previously erected safe houses remain effective protective shelters from Hezbollah rocket fire and Shin Bet has prepared an underground shelter in Israel’s capital city for Netanyahu and other top officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bunker, first built 20 years ago, has been made fully operational by the internal security agency, is capable of sustaining hits from a "range of existing weaponry," and has command and control capabilities, reported the Times of Israel Sunday.

The bunker – which has not been used in the previous 10 months since war broke out – is also connected to the Defense Ministry’s Tel Aviv headquarters.

Fox News Digital's Yonat Friling contributed to this report.