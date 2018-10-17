ISIS vows Eiffel Tower drone attack in new poster

ISIS has threatened a drone attack on the Eiffel Tower with a chilling new poster.

The threat comes just four months after Paris installed a 10ft anti-terror wall around the landmark, using bulletproof glass to protect visitors from potential attacks.

The red and black poster shows a drone carrying a sizeable object while flying next to the Eiffel Tower, which is framed in crosshairs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE SUN

A jihadist is depicted walking nearby.

The poster warns: "Await for our surprises."

ISIS-LINKED EXTREMISTS IN NIGERIA KILL 2ND OF 3 ABDUCTED HEALTH WORKERS

The propaganda piece was put out by ISIS-affiliated media group Muharir al-Ansar, which circulates terror material in English.

ISIS BOOB-TRAP MASS GRAVES OF SLAUGHTERED INNOCENTS TO BLOW UP GRIEVING RELATIVES

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.