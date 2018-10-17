ISIS vows Eiffel Tower drone attack in new poster

Expand / Collapse search
isis
Published

The Sun
Whatever Happened to ISIS?Video

Squeezed by the U.S. military, the power of the terror group has shrunk. But, as Lucas Tomlinson reports, the fight is far from over.

ISIS has threatened a drone attack on the Eiffel Tower with a chilling new poster.

The threat comes just four months after Paris installed a 10ft anti-terror wall around the landmark, using bulletproof glass to protect visitors from potential attacks.

The red and black poster shows a drone carrying a sizeable object while flying next to the Eiffel Tower, which is framed in crosshairs.

The red and black poster shows a drone carrying a sizeable object while flying next to the Eiffel Tower, which is framed in crosshairs.

A jihadist is depicted walking nearby.

The poster warns: "Await for our surprises."

The propaganda piece was put out by ISIS-affiliated media group Muharir al-Ansar, which circulates terror material in English.

