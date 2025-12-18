ISIS, Iran escalating global campaign against Jews, Israel spy chief says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s national intelligence chief warns that Iran, ISIS and other jihadist actors remain determined to target Jews worldwide, as senior intelligence officials sound the alarm on a sharp global rise in terrorism.

Speaking days after the Hanukkah massacre in Australia, Mossad Director David Barnea said Israel’s spy agency would find "those who sent them wherever they flee, and we will hold them to account," adding that "justice will be done and justice will be seen."

Barnea said the attack in Sydney reflects a broader and ongoing threat. "The criminal idea of terrorism targeting innocent civilians has been and remains a cornerstone of the security strategy of the current Iranian regime," he said. He warned that "jihadist elements, ISIS and others, have also resolved to target every Jew in the world."

"Our hearts are with the families of the Australian victims," Barnea said. He added that the goal of such attacks is to break Jewish resilience, but stressed, "Our spirit will not be broken. We will continue to celebrate our holidays and live our lives in Israel and around the world."

The comments came as Australian and international authorities continue investigating the attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people and wounded dozens more. Australian officials have said the shooters were inspired by Islamic State ideology, and homemade ISIS banners were found inside their vehicle.

The recent attack has also fueled calls in Washington for a tougher counterterrorism posture. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital, "We must stay on offense and never return to the weak policies. Under President Trump, American strength is back, and terrorists know it. Iran’s nuclear program was crippled, ISIS’s leadership was crushed, and a clear message was sent: If you threaten Americans, you will be eliminated."

The Bondi attack followed months of warnings from Israeli intelligence that Jewish communities and Western nations face an expanding terror threat driven by Iran-linked networks alongside Sunni jihadist groups. Senior Israeli intelligence sources previously told Fox News Digital that the Mossad had alerted Australian authorities about Iranian-linked terror activity long before the attack and stressed the danger was not confined to a single country.

" Today it’s ISIS . Tomorrow it’s Iran," one senior Israeli intelligence official said, describing a threat environment in which multiple extremist actors are operating in parallel and often overlapping arenas.

The official added that Israeli intelligence has identified or disrupted similar activity across Europe, Africa and Asia, including alleged plots involving Germany , Austria, South America, India and Thailand. "If you knew how many terror attacks the Mossad has prevented, you would drop your jaw," the source said.

Barnea also warned that Iran’s use of terrorism is inseparable from its broader strategic ambitions, including its nuclear program . He said Tehran "will sprint toward nuclear weapons the moment it is able to," and that "the idea of developing a nuclear bomb is still alive in their hearts."

Barnea said Israel has a responsibility to ensure that Iran’s nuclear project, which he said has been severely damaged through close cooperation with the United States, is never revived.

As investigations continue in Australia, Israeli intelligence officials say the Bondi Beach attack fits a broader global pattern of terrorism driven by both Iranian-backed networks and jihadist ideology, reinforcing Barnea’s warning that the threat remains active, adaptive and global.